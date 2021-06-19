ALTON – A quick response by the Alton Fire Department extinguished and saved a Commercial Box Alarm Fire on Saturday night at Williams Office Supply on Broadway.

The fire call was just down from the destructive blaze earlier in the week at McDonald’s on Broadway.

The McDonald’s fire on Broadway was “a total loss.”

Godfrey Fire Protection Agency and East Alton Fire Department also responded to the fire in the upper area of Williams Office Supply.

