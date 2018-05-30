Listen to the story

ALTON - Alton’s Fire Department was dispatched to a fully involved vacant home fire at 1025 Willard in Alton at 3:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Article continues after sponsor message

Also called to the scene were East Alton Fire Department, Alton Police Department and Alton Memorial Ambulance.

The Alton Fire Department is at the scene investigating as of 8 a.m. Wednesday.

More details to come.

More like this: