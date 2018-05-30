Alton Fire Department, others battle fully involved blaze at vacant home on Willard in Alton
May 30, 2018 9:38 AM May 30, 2018 9:44 AM
ALTON - Alton’s Fire Department was dispatched to a fully involved vacant home fire at 1025 Willard in Alton at 3:15 a.m. Wednesday.
Also called to the scene were East Alton Fire Department, Alton Police Department and Alton Memorial Ambulance.
The Alton Fire Department is at the scene investigating as of 8 a.m. Wednesday.
More details to come.
