ALTON - Alton’s Fire Department was dispatched to a fully involved vacant home fire at 1025 Willard in Alton at 3:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Also called to the scene were East Alton Fire Department, Alton Police Department and Alton Memorial Ambulance.

The Alton Fire Department is at the scene investigating as of 8 a.m. Wednesday.

More details to come.

