ALTON - The Alton Fire Department emerged as heroes in the minds of Chez Marilyn management and employees in Downtown Alton on Friday just after lunchtime.

The Alton Fire Department was called and discovered a wire was burning in the furnace, but prevented any problems from occurring because of their quick actions.

"The fire department was here in just minutes and quickly figured out what was wrong," Tonya Rockwell, a manager, said. "They did a complete check and figured out what was wrong. They kept anything serious from happening with their quick actions. We are lucky to have the Alton Fire Department. They do so much for all of us in downtown and throughout Alton."

