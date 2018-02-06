Alton Fire Department issues Box Alarm for Pearl Street blaze early Tuesday morning
February 6, 2018 5:44 AM February 6, 2018 5:47 AM
Listen to the story
ALTON - At around 3:50 a.m. Tuesday, the Alton Fire Department was paged out for a commercial structure fire at 1425 Pearl Street in Alton.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
When the Alton Fire Department arrived, they encountered fire through the roof.
Article continues after sponsor message
Alton requested a Box Alarm which brought East Alton Fire Department and Wood River Fire Department to the scene.
More details to come...
More like this:
Sep 19, 2023 - Alton Police Respond To Vehicle Fire, Person Injured, Airlifted To St. Louis Hospital