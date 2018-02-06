ALTON - At around 3:50 a.m. Tuesday, the Alton Fire Department was paged out for a commercial structure fire at 1425 Pearl Street in Alton.

When the Alton Fire Department arrived, they encountered fire through the roof.

Alton requested a Box Alarm which brought East Alton Fire Department and Wood River Fire Department to the scene.

More details to come...

