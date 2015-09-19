Alton Fire Department fights difficult fire on Sixth Street
September 19, 2015 7:55 AM
ALTON - The Alton Fire Department responded almost instantly to a strong blaze at 918 E. 6th St. late Friday morning and by noon the fire was under control.
The firemen gave the blaze their full attention with several responding. The firemen worked as a team and quickly were able to get it contained.
