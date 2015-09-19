Alton firemen fought this heavy fire at 918 E. Sixth St. late Friday morning into the afternoon. The window shows the inside of the structure fully engulfed with fire.

ALTON - The Alton Fire Department responded almost instantly to a strong blaze at 918 E. 6th St. late Friday morning and by noon the fire was under control.

The firemen gave the blaze their full attention with several responding. The firemen worked as a team and quickly were able to get it contained.

Alton battle a haze that surrounded a blaze on Sixth Street late Friday morning.

 

