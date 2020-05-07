ALTON - The Alton Fire Department called a Box Alarm after a call of a blaze in the 900 block of Tremont Street in Alton on Thursday night.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Alton Police Department and East Alton Fire Department also responded to the scene.

The Alton Fire Department knocked the fire down in rapid fashion and was still at the scene extinguishing the blaze around 9 p.m. The fire appeared to start at the back of the house. It was not known if the home was a vacant residence or not.

No other details were not available at this time.

More like this:

Yesterday - State Fire Marshal Called In: Alton Firefighters Battle "Suspicious" Blaze On Sunset

Sep 19, 2023 - Alton Police Respond To Vehicle Fire, Person Injured, Airlifted To St. Louis Hospital

Sep 26, 2023 - Alton Police Confirm Fatal Motorcycle Accident On Homer Adams Parkway

Yesterday - Two Vehicles Collide On Alby at East Center Drive In Alton

Yesterday - Alton Fire Chief Confirms Fatality In Sunset Blaze

 