ALTON - The Alton Fire Department valiantly battled a very destructive fire after a call came in at 11:40 p.m. Tuesday for a residential fire at Sixth and Ridge. The two-story vacant duplex in the 700 block of Sixth Street was fully involved when Alton Fire Department arrived.

“It took approximately an hour to get things under control,” Alton Fire Chief Jesse Jemison said. “The Alton Police Department stated the structure and the one immediately to the right were both on the city’s demo list. The occupied residence immediately to the left of the structure did suffer minor damage to the siding of the garage and part of the house due to radiant heat.”

Jemison continued: “They did have surveillance cameras, so hopefully there might be some helpful video evidence. They did say the property had occasional squatters that they had reported to the Alton Police Department.”

Chief Jemison reported there were no injuries and all fire crews were back in service by 3:30-4 a.m. East Alton Fire Department served as a backup to Alton Fire Department.

