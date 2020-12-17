Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

ALTON - The Alton Fire Department was dispatched for a structure fire at around 12:30 a.m Thursday on East Elm Street in Alton.

Article continues after sponsor message

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they encountered heavy fire. Firefighters knocked down the fire pretty quickly.

The house appeared to be vacant. It is unknown how the fire started at this time. No injuries were reported.

Alton Police Department helped with traffic control during the fire.

More like this:

Yesterday - State Fire Marshal Called In: Alton Firefighters Battle "Suspicious" Blaze On Sunset

Yesterday - Alton Fire Chief Confirms Fatality In Sunset Blaze

Sep 26, 2023 - Alton Police Confirm Fatal Motorcycle Accident On Homer Adams Parkway

Sep 29, 2023 - Alton Fire, Others, Battle Serious Blaze At 1900 Block Of Alby

Sep 19, 2023 - Alton Police Respond To Vehicle Fire, Person Injured, Airlifted To St. Louis Hospital

 