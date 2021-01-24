







ALTON - Alton Fire Department responded to a structure fire at around 5:15 a.m early Sunday morning in the 500 block of North Street in Alton.

When firefighters arrived on the scene they encountered fire coming from the front door of the house. Alton Fire Department was able to get the fire under control in a quick fashion.

The house appeared to be vacant. No injuries were reported.

