Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

ALTON - Alton Fire Department responded to a structure fire at around 5:15 a.m early Sunday morning in the 500 block of North Street in Alton.

Article continues after sponsor message

When firefighters arrived on the scene they encountered fire coming from the front door of the house. Alton Fire Department was able to get the fire under control in a quick fashion.

The house appeared to be vacant. No injuries were reported.

More like this:

Yesterday - State Fire Marshal Called In: Alton Firefighters Battle "Suspicious" Blaze On Sunset

Yesterday - Alton Fire Chief Confirms Fatality In Sunset Blaze

Sep 26, 2023 - Alton Police Confirm Fatal Motorcycle Accident On Homer Adams Parkway

Sep 29, 2023 - Alton Fire, Others, Battle Serious Blaze At 1900 Block Of Alby

Sep 19, 2023 - Alton Police Respond To Vehicle Fire, Person Injured, Airlifted To St. Louis Hospital

 