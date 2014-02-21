Alton Fire Chief and Police Chief Participate in Vice Presidential Motorcade Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Alton’s Fire Chief Bernie Sebold and Police Chief Jake Simmons participated on Wednesday in the motorcade of Vice President Joe Biden during his visit to America’s Central Port in Granite City, Illinois. Both were selected to drive vans containing Vice Presidential staff in the motorcade from Lambert Airport in St. Louis to America’s Central Port in Granite City, Illinois where Vice President Biden gave a speech marking the five year anniversary of the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act.



Following the speech, Chief Sebold and Chief Simmons met Vice President Biden briefly, posed for pictures, and drove the same passengers back to Lambert Airport in the Vice President’s motorcade. Vice President Biden gave both Chief Sebold and Chief Simmons a Vice Presidential Challenge Coin as a memento of the experience.



“I feel honored to have been selected to drive in the Vice President’s motorcade and it was a privilege to meet Vice President Biden,” said Alton Fire Chief Bernie Sebold. “It was very interesting to see just a portion of the behind the scenes preparation that goes on for a Vice Presidential visit.”



“Being selected to participate in the Vice President’s motorcade and subsequently meeting Vice President Biden was a once in a lifetime opportunity,” said Alton Police Chief Jake Simmons. “It

was simply amazing to see the precision that goes into a Vice Presidential visit.”



“As a city, we can take immense pride in the fact that two of our great public servants were selected to drive in the Vice President’s motorcade,” said Mayor Brant Walker. “I can only imagine how much of a thrill it was for both Chief Sebold and Chief Simmons to subsequently meet the Vice President as they represented our great City with pride.”



For further comment, Fire Chief Bernie Sebold can be reached at (618)463-3565 and Police Chief Jake Simmons can be reached at (618)463-3505.