Alton Fire Boat Assists Police/Other Firefighters In Body Recovery Near Hartford in River
HARTFORD - The Alton Fire Department received a call Friday for its fire boat to assist in a body recovery near Hartford by the Phillips 66 docks in the Mississippi River.
The Alton Fire Department confirmed a team was sent to the scene to assist Hartford Police and Fire Department and other law enforcement in the situation and a body had been recovered from the search.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
The Madison County Coroner has not yet released any information about the recovery, but should on Saturday.
More like this: