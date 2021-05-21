HARTFORD - The Alton Fire Department received a call Friday for its fire boat to assist in a body recovery near Hartford by the Phillips 66 docks in the Mississippi River.

The Alton Fire Department confirmed a team was sent to the scene to assist Hartford Police and Fire Department and other law enforcement in the situation and a body had been recovered from the search.

The Madison County Coroner has not yet released any information about the recovery, but should on Saturday.

