ALTON - A fire broke out in a vacant house in the 900 block of Rixon Street in Alton at 5:40 p.m. Wednesday and the Alton Fire Department and Alton Police Department immediately responded.

When Alton Fire and Police arrived they saw smoke coming out of the residence.

The fire department attacked the fire quickly and it was extinguished in a rapid fashion.

No cause of the fire was available tonight.

