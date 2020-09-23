Get The Latest News!

ALTON - Alton Fire Department and Alton Police Department were called to a possible arson attempt of a home in the 600 block of Bond Street in Alton just after 11 a.m. Wednesday.

The fire was burning inside the vacant house when the fire department arrived and quickly extinguished the blaze. The residence was a two-story home and vacant.

The Alton Police Department and Alton Fire Department continued to investigate Wednesday morning after arrival.

