ALTON - A convicted felon from Alton faces new charges after allegedly discharging a firearm at two individuals, striking one and causing injury.

Ivan T. Johnson, 51, of Alton, was charged with aggravated battery with a firearm (a Class X felony), aggravated discharge of a firearm (a Class 1 felony) and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon (a Class 3 felony).

On June 25, 2024, Johnson allegedly discharged a firearm, striking another individual in the chest and arm, causing injury to the victim. He was also charged with shooting in the direction of a different person who was occupying a vehicle.

Johnson had previously been convicted in 2018 of unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver, making it unlawful for him to possess the .380 caliber handgun reportedly found in his possession at the time of the incident.

A petition filed to deny Johnson’s pretrial release states that he “was identified as the suspect who repeatedly discharged a firearm at two victims, striking one in the chest and arm.”

The Madison County Police Department presented the case against Johnson, who was remanded to the custody of the Madison County Jail, where he remains. His preliminary hearing has been set for Jul 12, 2024.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

