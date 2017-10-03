ALTON - On October 1-2, Alton High School’s FCCLA Officers, Autumn West, Natalie Boyles, Katie Powers, and Malliyah Jones joined other FCCLA Officers throughout Illinois, at the Illinois FCCLA Ignite! Conference in Springfield. As a part of the conference, they received hands-on interactive training on how to become better leaders in their chapter and in their school. They also participated in an etiquette-guided dinner and developed networking with other members in the organization. These sessions were led by nationally known speaker, Patty Hendrickson.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

This year’s FCCLA Officers include, Autumn West (President), Natalie Boyles (Public Relations Chair), Malliyah Jones (Community Service Chair), Anna Gentlin (Ways & Means Chair), Maddie Croxford (Membership Chair), and Katie Powers (Education Chair). The advisers for the Alton FCCLA chapter are Regina Birch, Trudi Douglas, and Sharon Ferree with assistant adviser, Kiley Sumner.

More like this:

Jul 19, 2023 - AHS Students Receive National Recognition for Community Service Projects

2 days ago - Alton Mayor David Goins Named IL State Chair for Mississippi River Coalition

May 15, 2023 - Adelia Sandifer Is Art Fahrner-Edward Jones Alton High School Remarkable Redbird Of The Month

Sep 14, 2023 - Alton Man Faces Three Counts Of Burglary After Police Arrest

Sep 15, 2023 - Alton Police Respond To Report Of Shots Fired On 9th Street

 