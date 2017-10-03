Alton FCCLA officers attend IGNITE Conference in Springfield Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - On October 1-2, Alton High School’s FCCLA Officers, Autumn West, Natalie Boyles, Katie Powers, and Malliyah Jones joined other FCCLA Officers throughout Illinois, at the Illinois FCCLA Ignite! Conference in Springfield. As a part of the conference, they received hands-on interactive training on how to become better leaders in their chapter and in their school. They also participated in an etiquette-guided dinner and developed networking with other members in the organization. These sessions were led by nationally known speaker, Patty Hendrickson. Article continues after sponsor message This year’s FCCLA Officers include, Autumn West (President), Natalie Boyles (Public Relations Chair), Malliyah Jones (Community Service Chair), Anna Gentlin (Ways & Means Chair), Maddie Croxford (Membership Chair), and Katie Powers (Education Chair). The advisers for the Alton FCCLA chapter are Regina Birch, Trudi Douglas, and Sharon Ferree with assistant adviser, Kiley Sumner. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip watch live → Live Now Breese Central Cougars at Roxana Shells Football