ALTON – The Alton Farmers' & Artisans' Market is being displaced for one week only on Saturday, June 22nd to accommodate the powerboat race on the Mississippi River. On that date you can find a scaled-down version of the market in the parking lot at the corner of Broadway & Ridge Street between Flock Food Truck Park and Jacoby Arts Center. Flock will open at 8:00 a.m. and has lined up special breakfast vendors for the occasion.

“We opted to relocate for the day and offer a smaller version of the market instead of cancelling due to the fact that many vendors depend on this event as a main source of their income, especially our family farms,” said Sara McGibany, Executive Director of Alton Main Street, adding “We only have space for a quarter of our usual vendors, but we ask that our shoppers please make the extra effort to support our food-producers this week at our temporary location.”

Aside from June 22nd, the market will be in session, rain or shine, every Saturday morning from 8:00 a.m. until Noon through Oct 19th, at the corner of Landmarks Blvd. and Henry St.

Alton Main Street has received a LinkUP Illinois grant to improve access to healthy food. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits are accepted by most vendors, and recipients can receive a dollar for dollar match every time they swipe. Simply visit the information booth to use your card and double your buying power for fresh fruits and vegetables.

At the Markets, any products that are handmade by the vendor or homegrown within a 50-mile radius are welcome to be sold. New vendors are welcome; registration fees are $12.00 per week, and discounted seasonal rates are also available. Complimentary booth space is available for non-profit organizations, and any vendor up to 18 years of age receives their first week free to encourage our youth to try their hand as an entrepreneur. Anyone interested in becoming a vendor is encouraged to visit the Events page of www.DowntownAlton.com for full details and to register.

This year marks the 32nd season of the Alton Farmers' & Artisans' Market, organized by Alton Main Street as part of the organization’s efforts to revitalize the Downtown Alton historic district.



