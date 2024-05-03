ALTON - In a joyful start to the new year, the Klunk family of Alton celebrated the arrival of their newest member, Rex Theodore Klunk, born on January 10, 2024. The birth took place at St. Luke’s Hospital in Chesterfield, Missouri, with Rex weighing in at a healthy 8 pounds 5 ounces and measuring 20.5 inches long. He was born at 9:48 AM to proud parents Garrett and Julia Klunk.

Rex is welcomed into the world not only by his parents but also by his delighted siblings, Hallie Regan, age 8, and Maxwell Henry, age 4. The Klunk household is now bustling with even more joy and laughter as they adjust to life as a family of five.

The extended Klunk and Entrikin families, including grandparents Bill and Cindy Klunk from Brighton, Illinois, and James and Cindy Entrikin from Dow, Illinois, share in the happiness of the new arrival. Rex is also blessed with great-grandparents, Bill and Sherry Klunk of Kampsville, Illinois, who are overjoyed at the growth of their family.

The Klunk family expressed their happiness and gratitude for the excellent care received at St. Luke's Hospital. The town of Alton, where the family resides, is eagerly celebrating this new addition alongside them.

