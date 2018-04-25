ALTON - The Redbirds fell to the O’Fallon Panthers, 3-1, during Wednesday’s game at Alton High School.

The Panthers took a one-run lead in the top of the first inning, but the Redbirds tied things up before the second with a run from Robby Taul.

O’Fallon was able to bring in two runs in the third inning securing the win, 3-1.

Taul was 1-for-3 at the plate with one run for Redbirds, Jackson Brooks was 2-for-3, Simon Nguyen was 1-for-2 and Charlie Erler was 1-for-3.

O'Fallon has a top-notch team with a 21-1 overall mark and is 8-0 in the Southwestern Conference. Alton is now 8-10 overall and 2-5 in the SWC.

The Redbirds will host East St. Louis, Thursday afternoon at 4:30 p.m.

