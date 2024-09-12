In week three of the high school football season, Alton faces a stern road test, and East St Louis plays travels for a contest in Philadelphia against Imhotep Charter this weekend. Also, Pana is at Southwestern, Marquette Catholic travels to East Alton-Wood River and Civic Memorial travels to Roxana.

Marquette Catholic at East Alton-Wood River is Riverbender.com's live football game on Friday night.

The is a breakdown of the week three matchups involving regional teams:

Jersey plays at Charleston, Harrisburg is at Pinckneyville, Red Bud goes to Breese Central, Staunton is at Hillsboro, Centralia plays at Waterloo, Dupo travels to Madison, Pana is at Piasa Southwestern, Litchfield goes to Virden North Mac, Belleville East plays at Belleville Althoff Catholic in a Battle of Belleville game, Gillespie plays at Greenville, Civic Memorial is at Roxana, Rochelle plays Highland at Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington, Marion is at Mt. Vernon, Edwardsville plays at Jackson, Mo., Chester goes to Freeburg, Sparta is at Mowequa Central A&M, Normandy, Mo. plays at Belleville West, Vandalia is at Carlinville, DuQuoin plays at Herrin.

Article continues after sponsor message

Alton plays at Triad, Collinsville is at Carbondale, Anna-Jonesboro is at Metropolis Massac County, Carlyle plays at Carruthersville, Nashville is at Trenton Wesclin, Effingham plays at Breese Mater Dei Catholic, Columbia is at Taylorville, Mt. Zion plays at Salem, Granite City is at Cahokia, Murphysboro is at Benton, Marquette Catholic is at East Alton-Wood River, St. Mary's South Side Catholic of St. Louis plays at O'Fallon, Riverview Gardens of north St. Louis County plays at Mascoutah, and in an eight-man game, Metro-East Lutheran is at Martinsville. On Saturday, East Side is at Imhotep Charter of Philly in a 7 p.m., Central time, kickoff.

Calhoun-Brussels is riding a high after a 14-13 win over Camp Point Central this past Friday and this week travel to North Greene. The Warriors travel to West Central Co-Op (Winchester-Bluffs) the following week for a 7 p.m. game.

Arch-rival Carrollton defeated Triopia-Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia 20-6 this past week and travel to West Central this Friday night. Greenfield-Northwestern defeated Unity/Seymour last week 36-12 and meets Pleasant Hill-Western on the road this week.

Alton comes off a 42-13 loss at Quincy last week, and faces a tough game against a very good Triad team, who defeated state power Mt. Zion last week at home 17-10. The Redbirds will have at their disposal quarterback Riley Smith, who threw for two touchdowns last week against the Blue Devils, and running back Kobe Taylor, who has ran well for Alton in the first two games of the season.

Triad counters with quarterback Issac Ackerman, who has run for three touchdowns and thrown for two more in the first two games, while Jack Phelps is dangerous out of the backfield. The receiving corps is led by Louis Yohannes, who has caught five balls for 102 yards in the openers.

More like this: