EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County State's Attorney's Office has filed multiple child pornography charges and a single count of indecent solicitation against Joseph F. Meyers, 73, an Alton resident, this week.

The counts are as follows:

Count 1: Child Pornography (enhanced CLASS X 9-30)

Count 2 (CLASS X 9-30): Child Pornography (enhanced CLASS X 9-30)

Count 3: Child Pornography (Class 1)

Count 4: Child Pornography (Class 1)

Count 5: Indecent Solicitation (Class 1)

The details of the Child Pornography charges are extremely graphic.

The Indecent Solicitation charge states that the defendant, who was 17 years of age, knowingly discussed an act of sexual penetration with a child or with whom he believed to be a child by means of the Internet with the intent that the offense of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of Child be committed in that Defendant engaged in a conversation with a female, who the Defendant believed to be 9 years old on WhatsApp.

Meyers has previously been convicted of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse in Madison County (Case 2001CF749, in violation of 720 ILCS 5/11-20.1).

Madison County State's Attorney charged Meyers with crimes committed on or about Oct. 8, 2018, through Nov. 29, 2018, and in the County of Madison County.

All charged are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

