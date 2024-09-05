ALTON - The Alton Expo opens this weekend with carnival rides, fair food, live music and vendors.

Starting on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024, community members can enjoy the event all weekend at the Alton Amphitheater. Admission to the Alton Expo is free.

“When that Ferris wheel goes up, people know it’s the Expo,” said Dan Herkert, Amphitheater Commission Chair. “It’s an event that anybody can come to, and there’s something for everybody between the rides, the food, the beverages and the different musical options. We’re really hoping that we have another good crowd again this year. The community has really supported this event since it came back.”

The Expo is open from 5–10 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024. Polly and the Pocket, which Herkert describes as “a high-energy, female-fronted alternative rock band,” will play at 7 p.m. On Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, you can check out the Expo from 5–11 p.m. with music from DJ Maxa at 5 p.m. before the band Dirty Muggs takes the stage at 8 p.m.

The Expo is open from 12–11 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, and Almost Famous performs at 7 p.m. The Alton Catfish Classic will also have its weigh-in at the amphitheater at 3 p.m., and Herkert encourages people to stop by to see “some of the biggest fish in the river.”

On Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, the Expo will open from 1–5 p.m. Porch Cafe will perform at 1 p.m. Rides will only require one ticket on Thursday and Sunday.

“The Alton Expo is one of the highlights of our year, and I’m thrilled to see it return," said Alton Mayor David Goins. "Last year, we had an incredible turnout, and the positive feedback we received was overwhelming. The Expo is a chance for our community to come together, have fun, and create lasting memories.”

Food, business and craft vendors will be present for all four days. Herkert encourages people to come down to the Expo to check out the local businesses and artisans, and he hopes attendees will enjoy the food and drink options available.

The Alton Police Department will provide security for the event. Anyone under age 17 must be accompanied by an adult.

“That came into play last year and it worked out well, so they decided to continue it this year,” Herkert explained. “They haven't been heavy-handed with it, but it’s just another layer of security to make sure we have a safe venue and a safe event so that families can enjoy themselves.”

Herkert thanked the Alton Police Department, the Amphitheater Commission and the Alton Parks and Recreation department for their help. He noted that Lyndsey Younger, the interim Parks and Recreation director, did a lot to make this event possible. He encouraged vendors who want to participate next year to reach out to her as soon as possible.

For more information about the Alton Expo, visit the official Facebook event page. Herkert is excited to see the community come out and enjoy this weekend’s fun on the riverfront.

“You’re going to see groups of friends hanging out, you’re going to see grandparents bringing their grandkids down, you’re just going to see a mix. It’s great to see our community come together in a positive light and just have fun,” Herkert added. “Folks, come down and enjoy our riverfront. It’s going to be a gorgeous weekend.”

