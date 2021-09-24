ALTON - The future looks bright for Alton baseball. The Alton eighth-grade baseball Junior Redbirds team defeated North Mac 6-1 this week to win the Illinois Education School Association (IESA) crown and advance to the sectional championship game against Greenville at 11 a.m. Saturday at Gillespie.

Alton Middle defeated Gillespie 11-3 in the regional semifinal game. Brett Huff, who is a coach with the team with Scott Harper, said it is a great group of boys on the baseball squad this year. Harper is the head Alton High School baseball coach. Huff said this was Alton's first regional baseball championship for eighth-graders.

“The regional championship was pretty special,” Huff said. “We have a young team with four seventh-graders and a sixth-grader on the eighth-grade team. We had good pitching from Logan Hickman and Jack Puent in the regional championship. Puent also had a home run and Donovan Ducey had a clutch double.”

The Alton Middle School team consists of the following shown in the photo above:

Front Row left to right:

Nathanael Rich, Gavin Myers, Brayden Buchanan, Deacon Alm, Jack Middleton, Hayden LaPlant, and Logan Bromaghim.

Back Row left to right looking at the picture:

Coach Brett Huff, Donovan Ducey, Parker Wendle, Drew Sullivan, Jack Puent, Alex Pilger, Logan Hickman, Anderson Kaufman, Coach Rob Kaiser, and Coach Scott Harper.

Huff also commended the play of all his players who do range from sixth to eighth grade.

The winner of Saturday's Alton-Greenville sectional matchup advances to the state tournament at East Peoria on October 1.

