Alton and Edwardsville squared off in a boys and girls bowling match on Tuesday at Edison’s Entertainment Complex in Edwardsville.

Alton won the boys matchup 2,616 to 2,359.

Lucas Pejakovich paced Alton with a 638 series. Justin Amistadi scored a 533 series.

“Overall, I thought all the kids did well,” Alton bowling coach Jeff Woszczynski said.

“I don’t think the boys have peaked yet. We did well in the tournament last weekend at O’Fallon against some of the top teams in the state, finishing fourth.”

Tyler Cooper and Mitch McSparin each had a 502 series for Edwardsville against Alton.

Alton’s girls defeated Edwardsville 2,304 to 1,397.

Erika Graham led Alton (581) and Ashley Heistand (529). Megan Wallace led Edwardsville (379).

“Our girls did a good job,” Edwardsville bowling coach Craig Ohlau said. “The boys continue to get better each day. They work hard in practice with their drills. I think we will be ready for the regional next week.”

Both Alton and Edwardsville will participate in a regional event at Bowl Haven in Alton on Saturday, Jan. 17.

Alton boys finished fourth in the 2015 Panther Team Challenge at O’Fallon this past Saturday. The scores as a whole were low because a modified sport shot pattern was used. The format was three regular games in the morning followed by 16 Baker games in the afternoon. The top eight teams then went to a Double Baker playoff (1v8, 2v7 etc.) with the winners advancing.

Playoff Results

Quarter Finals

(1) O’Fallon Blue def. (8) Rockford East

(4) Hononegah Purple def. (5) Hononegah Yellow

(6) Alton Red def. (3) Collinsville Purple 412-394

(2) Civic Memorial def. (7) Belleville West

Semifinals

(4) Hononegah Purple def. (1) O’Fallon

(2) Civic Memorial def. (6) Alton Red 389-386

Finals

Hononegah Purple def. CM

Order of finish:

Hononegah Purple Civic Memorial O’Fallon Blue Alton Red

(Note: O’Fallon Blue took third place because they had the higher seed).

More like this: