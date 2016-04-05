GODFREY – For the followers of girls track and field in the area, the future was on display in Godfrey Monday evening.

Twelve area teams took part in the 10th edition of the Alton Freshman-Sophomore Relays at Alton High's Piasa Motor Fuels Field on the AHS campus. While no team scores were kept in the event, the meet did give the younger members of teams on both sides of the river a chance to show their skills and for coaches to take a look at their underclass runners, jumpers and throwers.

“Overall, the girls did pretty well, about as well as I expected,” said Redbird coach Terry Mitchell. “This was a pretty tough meet. There were some really tough teams here; it gives us a good basis of what we need to do to get ready as we head to the end of April.

“That's why we do the meet like we do (as a way to evaluate the Redbirds' younger talent); it gives us a chance to evaluate our younger girls, give them a chance to race and compete.”

“We had some really amazing performances today,” said Edwardsville coach MiKala Thompkins. “We had quite a few (personal records) today; Emmie Sanifer, a freshman, got a PR in the long jump, which was awesome. We had some really good individual PRs and splits in the relays.

“One thing about these meets is that we can get a lot of girls out there in different places and see what they're capable of doing; we had some great times that were put up today; our shuttle hurdle relay today – they ran 1:12, which was really good for them, since we put together four freshmen and sophomores, which is hard to do and ran a pretty decent time.”

“We went out and competed hard,” said Granite City assistant coach Aaron Werths. “TyKlaza (Jones) had never done the 300 hurdles before, so it was a learning experience for her; the way she ran it looks promising for her when she runs it again.

“Alyssa Comer in the 1,600 leg of the (distance medley relay), she went out, she competed, she did exactly what we wanted in the race; we had a couple of personal bests in their events today.”

Other teams taking part in the meet included East St. Louis, Hazelwood Central, Incarnate Word of St. Louis, Cahokia, O'Fallon, Belleville East, Belleville West and Belleville Althoff.

Here are the results involving area teams from Monday's meet:

HIGH JUMP: Daysha Lacey, Alton, 15th – 4-0

LONG JUMP: Alexis Boykin, Edwardsville, third – 15-10; Emmie Sanifer, Edwardsville, 10th – 14-5.5; Jenica Haire, Granite City, 18th – 13-6; Traonna Ward, Granite City – 13-0; Salena Pedero, Alton, 23rd – 12-0; TyA Hamilton, Alton, 24th – 12-0; Han Hamilton, Alton, 25th – 12-0

TRIPLE JUMP: Jeanea Epps, Alton, eighth – 31-0; Han Hamilton, Alton, 24th – 24-0

800 SPRINT MEDLEY RELAY: Alton, second – 1:54; Edwardsville, fourth – 1:56; Granite City, 10th – 2:15

4x100 SHUTTLE HURDLE RELAY: Edwardsville, fourth – 1:15

4X800 RELAY: Edwardsville, first – 10:10; Alton, fourth – 11:30

4X100 RELAY: Alton, first – 50 seconds; Edwardsville, eighth – 54.2 seconds

1,600 SPRINT MEDLEY RELAY: Alton, second – 4:30; Edwardsville, fourth – 4:30

300 HURDLES: TyKlaza Jones, Granite City, fourth – 50.5 seconds; Diarra Smith, Alton, fifth – 50.7 seconds; Honor Dimick, Edwardsville, sixth – 51.49 seconds; Elise Krone, Edwardsville, 10th – 52.28 seconds

4x200 RELAY: Alton, second – 1:51; Edwardsville, sixth – 1:55

DISTANCE MEDLEY RELAY: Edwardsville, first – 10:30; Granite City, fourth – 12:20

4X400 RELAY: Edwardsville, second – 4:06; Alton, sixth – 4:30

SHOT PUT: Alyssa Johnson, Edwardsville, second – 31-10; Haley Sparks, Edwardsville, third – 31-5; Bria Thurman, Alton, fifth – 29-5; Hannah Harris, Granite City, sixth – 29-0; Ala Kaminsky, Edwardsville, 10th – 26-7; Allura Bowens, Alton, 17th – 24-0; Akimm Nicks, Granite City, 20th – 20-0; Rical Hawkins, Alton, 21st – 20-0

DISCUS THROW: Kenn Freeman, Alton, fourth – 85-0; Ala Kaminsky, Edwardsville, sixth – 79-7; Haley Sparks, Edwardsville, seventh – 79-2; Hannah Harris, Granite City, ninth – 75-0; Katie Bertles, Edwardsville, 10th – 74-11; Bria Thurmond, Alton, 11th – 68-0; Han Hamilton, Alton, 12th – 66-0; Akimm Nicks, Granite City, 18th - 50-0

