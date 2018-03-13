ELSAH - If Saturday’s Jersey Winter Thaw Indoor Track and Field Meet is any indication, it is going to be an outstanding outdoor season for track around this area.

Top performances of the day included first-place wins for Edwardsville senior Lorie Cashdollar in the 800 meters (2:22.15); Alton’s Katie Mans in the high jump (5-4); Jenea Epps in the 60 (7.84); and Daysha Lacey in the long jump (16-1.50); and Staunton’s Lydia Roller in the 1,600 (5:17.04.

Other notable performances came from the Tigers’ Jaydi Swanson in the 400 (1:03.41); Abby Korak, second in the 800 (2:25.15); Melissa Spencer, second in the 3,200 (11:46.09); Abby Schrobilgen, second in the 1,600 (5:29.97); Hannah Stuart, third in the 1,600 (5:40.79); Kaitlyn Singh, third in the 3,200 (12:09.13); and Brooke Allen in the high jump, third, (5-2).

Alton showed strong talent in multiple events, including the sprints, high jump, long jump, shot put and relays.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Redbirds’ Laila Mcneil was second in the long jump (15-5); while Kellie Mans was fourth in the 400 (1:04.20); Epps in the 200 (26.41); Eva Schwaab, fifth in the 800 (2:40.20); Bria Thurman was fourth in the shot put (34-1.50); and Koran Mason was fourth in the triple jump (31-7).

Marquette Catholic’s Riley Vickery was fourth in the 1,600 (5:42.69); and Jersey’s Sydney Merle was fifth in the 1,600 (5::50.62).

Alton’s girls were second in two relays - 4 x 200 (1:50.71); and 4 x 400 (4:23.84). Granite City’s Toni Rush was second in the 60 (7.88); and 200 (26.36). The Warriors’ Jordan Smith was fourth in the 60 hurdles (8.98).

More like this: