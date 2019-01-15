ALTON - The Alton Educational Foundation held its annual Guardians of Education Breakfast Tuesday morning at Mark Twain School.

The annual breakfast showcased three who received 2018 grants from the Alton Educational Foundation. Alton Educational Foundation President Nita Whitten and Vice President Phil Trapani were the co-emcees of the breakfast.

The 2018 grant recipients were the Alton Middle School Science Olympiad, the Alton High School Redbirds Recycle and Alton Middle School's Sew What Smarty Pants.

The Alton Educational Foundation grants have been distributed since 2013.

During the first year in 2013, Alton Middle School had two Science Olympiad teams. In 2017, Alton High started a Science Olympiad Team. Sarah Keith and David Nelson coordinated the Science Olympiad Grant in 2018. Items purchased with the grant were a helicopter kit, a chemistry lab kit and more.

The Early Childhood Center Literacy Through Music Grant was coordinated by teacher Lanette Thimsen. The grant covers birth through 5 years old. The grant helped get Frog Street Curriculum and helped to be able to buy books.

Redbirds Recycle Grant Teacher Kristen Belcher used the $560 in funds for a project in the spring 2018. The grant was used to buy 40 small classroom-sized recycling bins, gloves for the volunteers, six large recycling containers, small and large plastic liners, and three months worth of dumpster flip fees. The people that help the recycling club were the Autism Class, ROTC, Biology Club, Graphic Design Club, NHS, and the groups accumulated approximately 842 volunteer hours.

Sew What Smarty Pants teacher is Angel Weber. The Sew What Smarty Pants grant purchased five sewing machines for the kids so they could sew for people in the nursing homes. The grant also purchased materials for the sewing club.

