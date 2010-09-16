The Alton Educational Foundation is sponsoring the "1st Annual Redbird Raffle", with a grand prize of $25,000. The $25,000 Grand Prize will be drawn on November 27 during halftime at the AHS Basketball Tip Off Classic Final Game. Other prizes to be drawn on November 27th are: 2nd prize $250, sponsored by TheBANK of Edwardsville, 3rd - 5th prizes of $250, 6th - 10th prizes of $100 and an 11th prize of $500 for an A.C.U.S.D. #11 school (you may designate a school on the ticket).

Hurry and buy your tickets early! An "Early Bird Drawing" of $1,000, generously sponsored by Cornerstone Bank, will take place on Friday, September 24th at the AHS Homecoming Football Game. Tickets are available at Cornerstone Bank, TheBANK of Edwardsville, various businesses around Alton/Godfrey or by calling Sandy at 208-7747.

The Alton Educational Foundation's mission is to raise funds for innovative projects that provide enhanced educational opportunities, support academic excellence and encourage student achievement throughout Alton School District No. 11. The Foundation was formed in 2001 as a tax-exempt organization and has awarded more than $58,000 in grants and scholarships. Support our kids, support our schools!

