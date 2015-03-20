GIRLS SOCCER

SPRINGFIELD SACRED HEART-GRIFFIN 1, ALTON 0: Ashleigh Cearlock scored in the 75th minute to give visiting Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin a 1-0 win over Alton at Gordon Moore Park Thursday evening.

The Redbirds dropped to 0-3 on the year with the loss. They take on Highland at 4 p.m. Saturday at Oreter Field in Columbia in the Metro Girls Cup 11th-place match.

GIRLS SOFTBALL

TRENTON WESCLIN 3, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 2: Wesclin scored twice in the bottom of the sixth to retake the lead and defeated East Alton-Wood River 3-2 in a non-conference softball game at Trenton Thursday.

The Oilers had taken a 2-1 lead in the top of the frame before the Warriors countered in their half of the inning.

Morgan Moxey took the loss for EA-WR (1-2), giving up four hits and walking two but fanning five. Heather Martin and Kaliegh Young each had RBIs.

The Oilers take on Carrollton at 10 a.m. Saturday at home.

