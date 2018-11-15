ALTON – Despite an estimated four inches of snow overnight, drivers in Alton were exceedingly safe, Alton Police Public Information Officer Emily Hejna said early Thursday afternoon.

While there were a few traffic crashes at least partially to blame on the wintry weather, Hejna said none of them were especially major, adding there were no severe injuries as a result. She said commute times were slower than usual, and said that was more of a testimony to Alton drivers practicing safety and precaution more than anything else.

Article continues after sponsor message

When bad weather does strike, Hejna said drivers should give themselves time to drive carefully and time to stop. She said they should be aware of the road and other drivers and not be distracted by other things, such as texting and putting on makeup.

“Basically, do all of those things you should be doing every day, but be extra cautious when there is any sort of precipitation on the pavement, especially ice and snow,” she said.

More snow is expected to hit the Riverbend late Saturday into Sunday, but accumulations are not predicted for that system.

More like this: