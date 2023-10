ALTON - Alton's wrestling team dominated East St. Louis in its season opener 60-12 at Alton High Thursday night.

These are the results:

106- Kaleb Vann, Alton win by fft

113- King Esl win by fft

120 Gus Kodros Alton Win by decision

126- Damien Jones, Alton win by pin

132- Garrett Sims, Alton win by fall

138- Lawson Bruce, Alton, win by fall

145- Khaila Hughes, alton win by fft

152- Pierre Evans, alton, win by fall

160- Courteney Wilson, alton, win by dec.

170- Zak Wilson, alton win by pin

182- Nolan Wosczynski, alton win pin

195- ESL win by fall

220- Ryan Kane , alton , win by dec.

285- Kyle Hughes, alton, win by pin.

The Redbirds return to action Saturday at Bloomington with a quad meet, then host Granite City and Civic Memorial in a triangular match at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 7. Alton fans are encouraged to attend that home match.