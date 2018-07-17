ALTON - Alton and Marquette Catholic squared off in a seven-on-seven battle this past Thursday.

The temperatures were warm, but both teams still moved the football competition geared to passing schemes.

Alton head coach Eric Dickerson said he thought the seven-on-seven went well.

“It is always good to get another team over and see some different competition,” he said. “The boys go against each other all summer. Darrell (Angleton) has done a great job at Marquette. They have good athletes and talent over there. Our offense is a work in progress right now but we definitely have talent.”

Alton quarterback Andrew Jones looked sharp in the seven-on-seven and he will be a key to the Redbirds’ success this year. He was a starter last season as a sophomore.

Alton appears to have speed in both the backfield and at the receiver positions and also a quick secondary.

The Redbirds open the 2018 season at home on Aug. 24 against Highland.

