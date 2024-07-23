TRENTON - The Alton under-16 red junior American Legion baseball team scored four runs in the second, then added three in the sixth to take a 7-1 win over the Orient Miners Post 1961 junior team in the losers bracket final of the Illinois Fifth Division tournament Sunday morning at Trenton Community Park.

The junior Legionnaires advanced to the state tournament this coming week in Jerseyville when their opponent in the championship series, Harrisburg Post 167, forfeited both games in the finals, both by 7-0 scores, giving Alton the Division championship.

In the losers bracket final, Alton scored four times in the second, and three more in the sixth, with Orient scoring their only run in the bottom of the fourth to give the junior Legionnaires the win, and what turned out to be the Division title.

Joe Stephan led the way for Post 126 with three hits and four RBIs, while Dane Godar had two hits and a RBI, Logan Hickman came up with a pair of hits, Reid Murray had a hit and two RBIs, and both Reese Bohlen and Dagen Cordes had a hit each. Gavin Ipanis went all the way on the mound, allowing a run on three hits, walking one and striking out nine.

Alton will compete in the Illinois state tournament, starting Wednesday, and continuing through Sunday at Jersey Community Middle School in Jerseyville.

