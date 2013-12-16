Alton Day Care & Learning Center will hold their Annual Community Appreciation Breakfast on Tuesday, December 17, 2013 from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. The event will be held at the Center’s facility on 121 West Elm St., Alton, IL. The Community Appreciation Breakfast is provided by the Center’s Board of Directors to express gratitude to individuals and organizations who have contributed to the Center’s success during the year.

The Center’s Board of Directors will present their 2013 “Concern for Children” award to Senior Services Plus Foster Grandparent Program with a special memorial recognition of Grandma Mary Kennedy. The award ceremony will be held during the breakfast at 8:15 a.m.

Information about the award recipients:

Foster Grandparents is a national program which connects senior citizens with organizations who work with children. Foster Grandparents is operated in the Riverbend region by Senior Services Plus. Alton Day Care & Learning Center has partnered with Foster Grandparents for more than fifteen years engaging loving seniors with children in need of support and encouragement. The Center is recognizing the four individuals who served as Foster Grandparents during 2013. Lillian Embrey, Bernice Vaughn, and Arlander Watson will be recognized along with a special presentation to the family of Mary Kennedy who died in August of this year after ten years of service as a Foster Grandparent. Grandma Mary Kennedy will be remembered through a presentation by the “babies she loved,” the Center’s toddler age children.

Background Information:

Foster Grandparents was founded as a national program for seniors in 1965. The first Foster Grandparent program in Illinois started with 14 participants at the Dixon State School in September 1966. Senior Services Plus, 2603 North Rodgers, Alton, IL has over 100 Foster Grandparents serving children in Madison, Clinton, Macoupin and Marion Counties. For additional information about Foster Grandparents contact Devon Neal or Suzanne McNelly at 618-463-0067.

Alton Day Care & Learning Center, founded in 1970, is a community not-for-profit organization licensed to provide early childhood education and childcare for 189 children ages six weeks to twelve years. The center is recognized as a Star 3 quality provider of child care services by the Illinois Quality Rating System. The Center is a proud partner with the United Way of Greater St. Louis and a member of the Riverbend Growth Association and the North Alton-Godfrey Business Council. The Center established the “Concern For Children” award in 1998. For additional information about the Community Appericiation Breakfast or Alton Day Care & Learning Center contact Keith Neuber at 618-467-0630.

