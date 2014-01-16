The Alton Area Christian Women’s Connection, affiliated with Stonecroft Ministries, is exploring the possibility of beginning a Prayer and Praise group for young professional women and moms who might enjoy an evening or weekend meeting time because of work or family concerns.

The meetings will include a Bible-based devotion and sharing time, concerns of the week, and prayer, ending with thanksgiving and praise. As the group begins, a speaker or leader will preside, and all attendees will be encouraged to share. There will be a time of fellowship and food and plans for future meetings. Meetings will begin in homes or churches and may eventually expand to restaurant club room settings.

If you are interested in being part of this group, please contact Mary-Ellen Grisham, 618-466-7860, meginrose@charter.net

