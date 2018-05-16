ALTON - Paige Milenkoff, a senior at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, has recently joined the staff of the Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau as a marketing intern for the summer.

Annually, the CVB works with college students to help expand their knowledge base and introduce them to potential careers by providing them an internship position. Milenkoff is currently working on a bachelor’s degree in Mass Communications-Advertising with a double minor in Women Studies and Speech.

“I feel very honored to be able to intern at such a successful nonprofit organization. I am looking forward to gaining as much experience as possible while I am here, so that I can use the knowledge that I gain to succeed in my future.” Milenkoff said. “Everyone here is very welcoming and I know this experience will be something that I use and remember for a long time.”

This summer Milenkoff will be assisting with a few of the many events that take place in Alton throughout the summer. A motivated individual with a willingness to take on any task, Milenkoff is optimistic about this experience and ready to further both her knowledge and her abilities.

Milenkoff, originally from the Chicago area always had a passion for advertising and then later discovered an interest in women’s studies after being inspired by an SIU-E instructor. In her spare time Milenkoff enjoys spending time with her Chihuahua, Bailey, photography and doing DIY projects. She also enjoys adventuring to new places, boating, and enjoys spending time with friends and family.

