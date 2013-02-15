Alton Crime Reduction Effort Announcement Press Conference Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. United States Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois Stephen R. Wigginton, Madison County States Attorney Thomas Gibbons, Alton Interim Police Chief Scott Waldrup, and Mayor Tom Hoechst will be holding a press conference on Friday, February 15, 2013, at 1:30 P.M., at Donald E. Sandidge Law Enforcement Center located at 1700 E. Broadway to provide an update on the declining crime rate in the City of Alton and to announce a new joint effort to further reduce crime in Alton. Article continues after sponsor message Related Video: Print Version Submit a News Tip