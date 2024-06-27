



ALTON – The Alton Fire Department and Alton Police Department responded to a rollover traffic crash at the intersection of Homer Adams Parkway and Alby Street around 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 27, 2024.

A truck and a car collided at the intersection, resulting in the truck overturning. Emergency responders, including at least one ambulance, were called to the scene.

Traffic was slowed as first responders managed the crash site and provided assistance. Details regarding the number and severity of injuries remain unknown at this time.

The Alton Police Department is currently investigating the incident to determine the cause of the collision.