ALTON - After a years-long series of abusive incidents, an Alton couple faces several counts of battery against children and weapon-related charges.

Anthony L. Glen, 55, and Jazmin S. Keyhea, 36, both of Alton, were both charged with aggravated domestic battery (both Class 2 felonies), with each separately facing additional charges.

Keyhea faces an additional Class 2 felony count of aggravated domestic battery, as well as one count of possession of a firearm with no valid Firearm Owners’ Identification (FOID) card (a Class A misdemeanor). Glen was additionally charged with unlawful use or possession of weapons by a felon, his second or subsequent such offense and a Class 2 felony, as well as one count of domestic battery (a Class A misdemeanor).

The two aggravated domestic battery charges against Keyhea concern two incidents from years prior. She allegedly “beat” a 16-year-old family or household member “with an extension cord, leaving a raised scar” between June 22, 22021 and June 21, 2023, according to court documents. She also reportedly hit the same victim “over the head with a crockpot, resulting in a large laceration” between June 22, 2021 and June 21, 2023. In addition, she was charged with possessing a High Standard .22 caliber revolver without a valid FOID card.

Glen allegedly strangled a 14-year-old family or household member in December of 2023 before beating the same 16-year-old victim from Keyhea’s case “about the body, causing pain” between Jan. 1, 2024 and July 9, 2024. Glen, who was previously convicted in two Los Angeles County, Calif., cases of rape by force in 1991 and unlawful possession of a firearm in 2001, now faces his latest count of the latter charge after reportedly possessing a black Smith & Wesson MP 15-22 .22 caliber rifle.

Petitions filed to deny both Keyhea’s and Glen’s pretrial release state that the two minor victims in these cases were brought to the Alton Police Department by an individual who reported they were being abused by their parents, Keyhea and Glen.

“The Alton Police Department learned that the Department of Children and Family Services had an open investigation regarding the physical abuse to [the 16-year-old victim] by [Keyhea] and her boyfriend,” according to the petitions.

On July 19, 2024, the 16-year-old victim and her siblings were reportedly “removed from the care of” the two defendants and interviewed at the Madison County Child Advocacy Center, where she “disclosed years of physical abuse” by both Keyhea and Glen. The 14-year-old victim reported “being beaten with an extension cord on numerous occasions,” showing marks and scarring from the attacks; the children also disclosed that there were “guns in the home.”

Keyhea reportedly “admitted to striking [one of the victims] on numerous occasions with an extension cord.” Both she and Glen also admitted to possessing the weapons they were each charged with possessing.

The Alton Police Department presented the cases against Keyhea and Glen, who were both ordered remanded to the Madison County Jail, where they remain in custody.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

