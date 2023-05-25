Alton Council Denies ARPA Funds For Police, Fire Departments
ALTON - Alton City Council members denied two requests for additional ARPA funds from the city’s Police and Fire Departments at their meeting on Wednesday, May 24.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
The Police Department was seeking $27,970.33 to purchase 15 Bola Wrap devices, while the Fire Department was seeking $47,481.87 for two new motors for their rescue boat as well as repairs to Fire Station #2.
Both requests failed to receive approval from the Committee of the Whole at their meeting on Monday, May 22 - at that meeting, the Fire Department’s request was unanimously shot down with “no” votes from each council member. The Bola Wraps request never received a motion and failed without a vote.
Since both items “failed in committee,” the City Council took no further action on them, effectively denying both requests.
A full recording of the May 24 meeting is available at the top of this story or on the Riverbender.com Facebook page.
More like this: