ALTON - This Christmas season, Derrick & Kathleen Richardson have teamed up with Joelle Shearin, VP & GM of Argosy Casino, Retired Judge Ellar Duff, Barry & Gaye Julian, Attorney & Community Stakeholders, and John Simmons, Attorney to donate money to cover the cost of at least five adoptions for senior citizens to adopt a dog or cat.

Derrick & Kathleen Richardson partnered with 5A’s Animal Shelter in Godfrey and Senior Services Plus in Alton. 5A’s Animal Shelter and Senior Services Plus are both local 501(c)(3) organizations. 5A’s pet adoptions include spay, neuter, shots, and chip.

Senior Service Plus Marketing Director Debbie Frakes will accept applications through December 7, 2018, from senior citizens that would benefit the most from adopting a pet. Please contact Debbie Frakes at the number attached to the flyer. See flyer for more details.

“We’re doing our part to make sure some senior citizens are not lonely this holiday season, and at the same time providing a good home to dog or cat. The companionship between a pet and its owner does wonders for both”, says Derrick D. Richardson.

The donors, partners, and seniors’ will meet at 5A’s to pick out a pet and meet & greet Friday, December, 14th 2018 from 2pm-3pm. 5A’s is located at 4530 Alby Street, Godfrey.

