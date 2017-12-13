Here, Jean Rathgeb (left) and Sandy Goeken wrap a huge package for a gentlemen who wants to surprise his wife at Christmas.

ALTON - It's time once again to begin the process of Christmas package wrapping and for those who need help, the Alton Community Service League members have a solution.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Alton Community Service League members will be wrapping packages at Alton Square Mall beginning Dec. 15 to raise funds for charities and beautification programs in the Alton-Godfrey Area.

League members will be wrapping packages through Christmas Eve on the second floor at the escalators in Alton Square Mall.

Dates and times are: through Dec. 15 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Dec. 16 to 23 from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.; Dec. 17 from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; and Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve (from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.).

More like this:

Sep 8, 2023 - Rehearsals Begin For GU's 94th Annual Performance Of Handel’s Messiah

Yesterday - Local Business Owners Find Success Through North Alton-Godfrey Business Council

Aug 26, 2023 - Lucy Haskell Playhouse to Dedicate New Gazebo on Sept. 9

Jul 29, 2023 - Calling All 'Grandpas For Christmas Wonderland

Aug 19, 2023 - 28th Annual Soap Box “Race Of Fun” Coming Up From East Alton Parks & Rec

 