ALTON - The Alton Community Service League met May 10th, 2021 at Camp Warren Levis for their first in-person meeting this year. Even with the Pandemic the League was able to continue to give back to the community through volunteering and charitable and beautification grants.

Thanks to the hard work of Cathy Droste, chair of the Ways and Means Committee, and the members at large, the ACSL was able to fund the following grants to the community totaling $5,508 . Charitable Grants voted on by the membership went to the following charitable organizations: Serving Area Kids, All God’s Children, Alton Youth Symphony, Girl Scouts of Southern Il.,Thrive Metro East, and Alton Juneteenth Committee. Beautification grants went to the following: Lewis and Clark Historic Site, Riverbend Family Ministries, North Alton/Business Council, Jacoby Arts Center, and Riverbend Head Start and Family Services.

Article continues after sponsor message

At the time when COVID locked down so much in our community, the ladies of ACSL were still able to volunteer 888 hours. They will continue volunteering, when possible, during the summer by dead heading roses at the rose garden and other venues chosen by the members.

The the Silver Bowl Recipient, which honors the member with the most volunteer and league hours for 2019-2020 was Peggy Tavernier. She volunteered 374 hours. The the 2020-2021 Silver Bowl Recipient was Suzanne Lagomarcino who volunteered 177 hours.

The members voted to keep the same board as last year and want to thank the community for their continued support during this trying time.

More like this: