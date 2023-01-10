ALTON - The Alton Community Service League is offering a fantastic raffle to help support fundraising that goes directly back into the community. For $10 each or 3 for $20 you have a chance to win the following: 1st Prize: $300 Aeries Gift Certificate 2nd Prize: 2 nights Aeries lodging (Su-Th) 3rd Prize: 2 Aeries zipline tickets (Su-Tu)

The drawing will be held on March 13, 2023. Tickets can be purchased from any ACSL member or by calling Jean Conrady at 618-466-0438.

Aeries resort, located in Grafton, Ill. offers a restaurant, lodging, the Grafton Zipline, the Grafton Sky Tour, and Aerie’s Alpine Coaster, The Resort sits on a bluff overlooking the confluence of the Mississippi and Ill.

Rivers above downtown Grafton, Ill. provide a stunning view that captivates any visitor. Get your Raffle tickets now to enjoy “The Best View in the Midwest”!

