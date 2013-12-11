Over the years the Alton Community Service League (ACSL) has enjoyed supporting you and sharing in your many worthwhile projects and events. We recognize that the work you do greatly enhances the quality of life for everyone and we are proud to be a part of it. This holiday season, ACSL prepares again to offer our gift wrapping services to the public for a reasonable fee at the Alton Square Mall. Please not that we are located in the usual location on the second floor near the escalators.

Alton Community Service League has wrapped gifts annually since 1978 and it would not be successful without your continued support. ACSL member volunteers enjoy seeing old friends and meeting new ones throughout the season and this season we look forward to seeing you at our location in Alton Square Mall. We depend upon your support to make our gift wrapping season successful for meeting the goals in 2013-2014.

Gift Wrapping Dates:

Daily through Dec. 24th

Gift Wrapping Hours:

10:00 a.m. until 9:30 p.m (Monday through Saturday)

Noon until 6:00 p.m. Sundays

If you have questions or need additional information, please contact Marge Ferguson at (618) 462-0594

