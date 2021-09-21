ALTON - Alton Community Service League has designated 24-year member Linda Nevlin with Emeritus status.

The new recognition for Nevlin was part of an Alton Community Service League meeting on September 13, 2021.

Upon recommendation of the ACSL Board of Directors and a majority vote of the membership, a member who retires from membership but deserves special recognition for many years of exemplary service to the organization may be designated Emeritus.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Linda has headed and served on a variety of committees throughout the years as well as being President in 2002-2003 and winning the Silver Bowl in 1997-98 for having the most volunteer hours in the League," Alton Community Service League said in a statement. "Thanks for your service, Linda."

At the ACSL Meeting, the group was informed by Tammy Iskarous, Executive Director of the Riverbend Family Ministries, of the ways ACSL has helped them through the allocation of grants given at the end of the year.

Getting back into the swing, much work, cooperation, and organization is taking place. Plans by the allocations committee are in full swing beginning with the ushering of ACSL members at the Vintage Voices. Other fundraisers were discussed as well as the coming back of the Gift Wrapping at the Mall.

Alton Community Service League urged people to support their members as they raise funds for the community.

More like this: