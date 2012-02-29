Alton Community Service League
February 29, 2012 9:09 AM
Alton Community Service League is accepting grant applications from non-profit organizations. Forms are available by contacting Jean Conrady at (618) 466-0438, by e-mail at kennethconrady@sbcglobal.net or mailing your request to P.O. Box 211, Alton, Il. 62002. Completed forms must be postmarked by March 15. Grant recipients will be announced in May.
