Tickets available for the Chris Massey Family Benefit

ALTON - “Mommy, is cancer expensive?” asks Lauren Massey. Her mom responded with, “why do you ask?” Lauren says, “If it is expensive, I want to have a lemonade stand to raise money for daddy.”

On March 24, 2015, Chris Massey and his family’s lives changed. Massey went to the emergency room because he had a cough and he learned that he likely had an aggressive form of cancer that had spread throughout this body. He was immediately admitted to the Siteman Cancer Center, where after several biopsies, scans, x-rays, and blood tests, he was diagnosed with stage IV high-grade neuroendocrine carcinoma. This cancer is very aggressive, rare, and not curable. There are treatments available and Massey is under the care of some of the world’s best oncologists.

Massey has four very important reasons to fight this battle against cancer: he has a loving and beautiful wife (Julie) and three young daughters (Lauren 8, Grace 7, and Claire 2).

“I am determined to see my girls drive their first cars, graduate from high school, go to college and get married,” says Massey.

Due to the severity of the cancer and his extensive treatment schedule, Massey is no longer able to work.

To help raise funds for the Massey family, close friends and family have organized The Massey Family Benefit. The benefit will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2015 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at The Loading Dock in Grafton, IL. Tickets are $75/person and include food, beer, wine, and soda. There will also be a silent auction and entertainment provided by DJ Monty.

To purchase tickets or make a donation to the Massey family, please email masseybenefit@gmail.com or call 618.391.0015.

