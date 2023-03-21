ALTON - At their March 20 meeting, the Alton Committee of the Whole unanimously voted down a laid-over resolution that would have required each City official/employee to complete a training session concerning the “prohibited activities” of their positions and the “rules of ethical conduct” for each City official/employee.

In other business, committee members took no action on a resolution regarding the adoption and use of an internal Administrative Budget for the fiscal year 2023-2024. Later in the meeting, concerns were raised about the report they were given to base the budget on, which was apparently a nine-month “snapshot” and not an adequate enough overview of city expenses to base a budget on. Committee members asked for certain figures to be added by the end of the month before they would consider taking action on it again.

The committee approved the elimination of a handicapped parking space in the 900 block of Alton Street, and also approved amending Title 1, Chapter 8, Section 6 of the City Code regarding depositories designated to add PNC Bank.

Article continues after sponsor message

A resolution authorizing an amendment to the Lease Agreement between the City of Alton, Illinois and Catholic Charities of Alton, Illinois was also approved by the committee on Monday night.

The final two agenda items concerned bid reports/resolutions. The first was to award the best bid of S. Shafer Excavating Inc., in the amount of $21,300.00 for the demolition of 1201–1203 E. 7th Street, which the committee approved.

The second bid report/resolution concerned the $133,171.77 bid of Rush Truck Centers of St. Louis for a Class 8 Tandem Axle Cab and Chassis Truck for the Public Works Department. Committee members voted to approve this bid as well.

A full recording of the meeting is available at the top of this story, on Riverbender.com/video, or on the Riverbender.com Facebook page.

More like this: