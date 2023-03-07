ALTON - The Alton Committee of the Whole approved several items at their brief meeting on Monday, March 6, many of which were laid over from the last City Council meeting - including a lease and scheduling agreement with Viking USA, American Rescue Plan Act fund spending on priority projects, several property bids/demolitions and more.

A resolution authorizing the City of Alton to enter into a Lease Agreement and Scheduling Agreement with Viking USA, LLC was unanimously approved by the Committee after being laid over at the last City Council meeting. At that previous meeting, Alderman Ray Strebel indicated he had been in talks with Viking and they agreed to concede certain terms of the original agreement before the Committee voted on it again at this most recent meeting.

The Committee also voted to approve two resolutions regarding the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) spending for priority projects within the City of Alton. The first resolution was to approve reimbursing the company responsible for creating the city’s ARPA spending plan, Frank Miles Consulting, in the amount of $30,800.00. The other resolution approved the purchase of a new Street Sweeper for the City of Alton Public Works Department at an estimated total cost of $315,052.20.

Two resolutions regarding bids for several property demolitions were also approved by the committee; those properties include 1223 Main Street, 2811 Residence Street, 1130 Harrison Street, and 2126 Seminary Street.

The committee also approved two resolutions regarding bids for asbestos abatement at several properties, including 2700 and 2615 Salu Street, 324 Main Street, and 1213 Rodemeyer Street.

A resolution considering an ordinance to require City employees to attend a training session concerning “prohibited activities” and “ethical conduct” for City employees, which had been laid over at the last City Council meeting, was yet again laid over at this meeting.

A full recording of the March 6 meeting is available above or on the Riverbender.com Facebook page.

