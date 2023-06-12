ALTON - The Alton committee of the Whole has given their preliminary approval for a few items including city employee pay raises, two new solar installations, Gordon Moore Park Restroom Renovations, and more. The full Alton City Council will vote on these items at their next meeting this Wednesday, June 14.

Committee members voted 6-1 to approve a 3% salary increase for non-union city employees, effective April 1, 2023 for Fiscal Year 2023. The resolution passed with Alderwoman Carolyn MacAfee casting the sole “no” vote.

A resolution entering the City of Alton into a Ground Lease with Alton Landfill Solar LLC was approved unanimously. This lays the groundwork for the new solar farm to be built on the Old Alton Landfill site. Ameresco, Inc. announced their partnership with the city to develop and install the solar project back in February.

In a similar resolution, the committee accepted a proposal from GRP|WEGMAN to develop and install a solar energy array at the Alton Public Works Facility, located on Emma Kaus Lane. The company will write a proposal for a grant to fund the project, and upon grant approval, GRP|WEGMAN will handle the design, development, and construction of the project at an estimated cost of $598,331.

Also approved was a bid from Berco Construction for renovations to the restrooms at Gordon Moore Park, including “battery operated motion detectors,” at a total cost of $78,391.

Committee members also approved a bid from GreenTrac LLC the demolition of 2700 & 2615 Salu Street at a cost of $18,996.00, as well as the purchase of 324 Main Street for $11,832.00.

Finally, the committee approved a bid from CENPRO Services, Inc. for asbestos abatement at 2414 Seminary Street at a total cost of $2,400.00.

